Kano - The Kano state government has described as lies reports that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was among the three governors fingered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as having stashed away funds in their houses.

The government reacted in a statement issued on Sunday, November 6, by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, The Punch reported.

The Kano state government has debunked a report claiming Governor Ganduje was among the three governors under the EFCC watch. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

The commissioner said that while the EFCC did not mention the identity of the governors, the online publication “went ahead to make such false reference.”

He said the report, “which lacks texture for an investigative story,” was either the imagination of the publishers or a deliberate attempt to tarnish the governor’s image.

Ganduje did not acquire billions of naira, says Garba

Garba pointed out that Governor Ganduje did not acquire billions of naira and stash it away.

The commissioner added that Kano is one of the few states that consistently pays its workers’ salary, even as, at the time of the release of the false report, posting of the October salary had commenced.

He, therefore, called for the “retraction of the story and an unreserved apology from the publishers, failure of which the state government would not hesitate to take legal action.”

Naira redesign: Two northern governors, one southerner planning to pay workers’ salaries in cash, EFCC says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the EFCC, disclosed that the commission is monitoring three serving governors.

The EFCC boss said the governors plan to spend stashed billions of naira through table payment of workers’ salaries.

He also disclosed that the recent raid on Bureau De Change operators would not stop while calling on Nigerians to support the move so the country can move forward.

Source: Legit.ng