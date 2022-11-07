Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has continued to take steps to make sure Twitter is well managed and users experience topnotch

The platform's new owner in a recent move has taken steps to work on Twitter's policy enforcement

Musk wrote on Monday that Twitter will suspend permanently fake accounts without warning if they are not clearly labeled as 'parody'

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular microblogging platform, Twitter, has stated that it will permanently suspend impersonation accounts that do not clearly specify “parody”.

The new Twitter boss, Elon Musk, made this known in a series of tweets on Monday, November 7, The Punch report confirmed.

Elon Musk suspends fake Twitter accounts. Photo credit: theverge.com

Source: Facebook

The Chief Twit, as he calls himself, stated that the suspension would come without warning, following the rollout of widespread verification on the platform.

Elon Musk gives reason as he suspends fake Twitter accounts

Musk said,

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.

“This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.”

Elon Musk threatens users

He added that a change in the name of any verified account will lead to a temporary loss of the checkmark.

“Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark,” Musk added.

Twitter begins testing new look verification badge for $8 monthly

After days of wrangling between Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk and users, the platform has started testing the new verification badge, which it is offering for $8, about N3,534 per month.

An update on the microblogging site for iOS appears to add a subscription service that enables iPhone users to pay the new subscription sum to obtain or retain their blue tick.

The service, which some users noticed on Saturday, November 4, 2022, is in line with the firm's plan to monetise the blue tick per Musk's demands.

Twitter acquisition: Elon Musk says platform is losing $4 million daily

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, has explained the ongoing massive purge at the company.

The wealthiest man in the world says the company is losing about $4 million daily due to a large workforce.

The Tesla CEO said the company had been left with no option but to let people go but stopped short of explaining how the large workforce is causing the company the amount.

Source: Legit.ng