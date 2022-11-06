Twitter has teased the new look subscription badge on iOS as it begins charging users N3,500 monthly for the feature

According to the preview sighted on iOS, the verification badge has a new look but is not active, as per the company

There has been misgiving about the new system, with many saying the feature will give room to charlatans

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After days of wrangling between Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk and users, the platform has started testing the new verification badge, which it is offering for $8, about N3,534 per month.

An update on the microblogging site for iOS appears to add a subscription service that enables iPhone users to pay the new subscription sum to obtain or retain their blue tick.

Twitter tests new verification badge Credit: 10,000 exposures

Source: Getty Images

New Feature not yet live

The service, which some users noticed on Saturday, November 4, 2022, is in line with the firm's plan to monetise the blue tick per Musk's demands.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

There were initial reports that the new badge was live on iPhone. However, the company's Director of Product Management, Esther Crawford, clarified via a tweet that the feature was still being tested.

Reports say that, when launched, subscribers would, among other benefits, automatically become verified and those already verified pay the amount to retain their badges.

The new feature ends Twitter's long-standing verification scheme where only public figures and entities are verified. Musk had called the previous system a bulls**t.

New process will basterdise platform

Users have worried that the new system will bastardise the platform as it makes verification available to all and sundry, giving room for imposters, including bots and spam accounts, to get the badge.

Others have also lampooned Musk for trying to turn the blue tick into a status symbol as against a way to be authenticated.

Twitter has only verified about 423,000 users since it launched the feature in 2009 due to the meticulous verification process.

Despite the criticism against its overhaul, Elon Musk has insisted on going ahead with the new subscription plan.

Twitter Acquisition: Elon Musk says platform is losing $4 million daily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, has explained the ongoing massive purge at the company.

The wealthiest man in the world says the company is losing about $4 million daily due to a large workforce.

The Tesla CEO said the company had been left with no option but to let people go but stopped short of explaining how the large workforce is causing the company the amount.

Source: Legit.ng