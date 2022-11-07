Twitter is reportedly planning to recall some sacked workers who were laid off last week

Reports say that most of those who were let go were fired in error, while others’ work proved essential to the company

This comes as Elon Musk and their Twitter cofounder engaged in hot words over free speech on the platform

Twitter is now asking some sacked workers to return after it laid them off on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Some of those who were being asked to come were reportedly laid off in error, per Bloomberg’s report, quoting people familiar with the story.

Elon Musk and Twitter cofounder, Jack Dorsey Credit: JIM WATSON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

A rushed decision by Musk

According to the story, others were laid off before management realised that their work and experience might be necessary to build the new features Musk is touting on the platform.

Twitter sacked close to 3,700 people via emails this week to cut costs following Musk’s takeover of the microblogging site.

Many employees understood they lost their jobs after access to company-wide systems, such as emails and Slack, was suddenly suspended.

The request asking former employees to return shows how rash and chaotic the process was.

Twitter has about 3,700 workers left, according to sources. Musk is reportedly pushing those who remain at the firm to move quickly in bringing out the new features, which see some employees sleeping in the office to meet the deadlines.

New features to be unveiled soon

Twitter had, over the weekend, rolled out new Twitter Blue subscription plans and offered a verification tick for users who pay $8 monthly.

The company said it would soon unveil new features, including half the ads, the ability to post longer videos and get priority ranking in replies, mentions and searches.

Elon Musk and Dorsey in a war of words

Elon Musk and Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey engaged in a war of words early Monday morning after the billionaire tweeted that Twitter needs to become the most accurate source of information in the world, to which Dorsey countered and asked ‘accurate to who’.

Dorsey’s response set off a flurry of words between the duo, leading them to agree.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s cofounder, apologized on Saturday, November 5, 2022, for growing the firm too fast, a day after the company sacked almost half its workforce under Elon Musk, the new owner.

Dorsey said Twitter workers, past and present, are ‘strong and resilient and will find a way despite the difficult moment.

Before Twitter went public on June 30, 2013, it had about 2,000 employees, per documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: Legit.ng