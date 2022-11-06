A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, Danladi Etsu Zhin, has died at the age of 54

Zhin, a former chairman of the Kuje Area Council of the FCT, died at a private hospital in Abuja on Sunday, November 6

The deceased was the FCT PDP coordinator for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign for the 2023 general election

Danladi Etsu Zhin, 54, a former chairman of the Kuje Area Council of the FCT, has died at a private hospital in Abuja on Sunday, November 6.

The death of the former council chairman was confirmed by his close aide, Godwin Omonya, Daily Trust reported.

Danladi Etsu Zhin, former chairman of the Kuje Area Council of the FCT and Atiku's campaign coordinator, died at a hospital in Abuja on Sunday, November 6. Photo credit: Isaac Otokpa Onmonya

Source: Facebook

Danladi Etsu Zhin hospitalized for over a month

Omonya said that Zhin had been hospitalized for over a month due to undisclosed ailments.

He disclosed that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at a hospital morgue in Abuja by his family members.

It was learnt that the late Zhin, was a House of Representatives aspirant for the Abuja South constituency under the platform of APC, in the 2019 election.

The deceased, who served two terms as the chairman of the Kuje area council, was married to Paulina Etsu Zhin, with whom they had three boys and two* girls.

He was, until his death, the FCT PDP coordinator for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign for the 2023 general election.

Source: Legit.ng