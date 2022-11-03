Governor Hope Uzodimma has officially launched the Imo state industrial policy framework in Owerri

The governor said the initiative was launched after a painstaking engagement with key industry players, relevant government agencies and other stakeholders

Governor Uzodimma said his administration has invested heavily in infrastructural development as part of measures to drive the policy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Owerri - In a bid to make Imo an investment and industrial hub that will grow the economy of the state, His Governor Hope Uzodimma has launched an industrial policy.

The industrial policy which serves as a roadmap of industrialization was launched at the Sam Mbakwe Exco, Government House for the promotion of economic growth and development of the state.

Governor Uzodimma stated that the policy will transform Imo state into an industrial hub of Africa. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

In his address, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that his government has again made an audacious step in its determination to put Imo firmly on the roadmap to economic growth and prosperity.

According to the governor:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The industrial policy is designed to offer fresh, pragmatic and actionable insights into the state's thinking and approach to industrialization.”

He pointed out that the recently flagged-off Hope Green Revolution project is an economic stimulus plan that buys into the investment opportunities presented by climate change to promote enterprise and investment in the state.

He further disclosed this has guaranteed the state $10billion in foreign direct investment.

The governor also expressed the commitment of his administration to make the industrial policy work for all.

Speaking earlier, the UNIDO Regional Director and representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mister Jean B. Bakole, explained that the Industrial Policy is unique.

He said it is designed to drive Imo’s industrialization through key, existing and emerging subsectors that have been adjudged as economic catalytic engines that will help to drive the state’s development plan for employment-generation and propel shared prosperity.

According to him the existing key industrialization sub-sectors in the state are agro-industry and agri-business, oil, and gas, minerals processing, tourism, and hospitality, while the emerging key subsectors are digital economy, fabrication, and renewable energy.

Gov Uzodimma flags-off Hope Green Revolution for a Greener Imo state

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Uzodimma recently flagged-off the Hope Green Revolution and approved the holistic green strategies for a greener and new Imo, as the state officially goes green in November 2022 at Government House, Owerri.

In his address the the event, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the Hope Green Revolution is an ambitious and revolutionary means to contain the climate change in the state and sub-Saharan Africa.

In bid to drive the Hope Green Revolution to a fruitful end, the Governor disclosed that he has directed all the sole administrators to plant 10,000 trees in the local governments, even as he urged all Imolites to plant and nurture trees in their respective environments.

I'll continue to be an advocate of free, fair and credible election, says Hope Uzodimma

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma has reaffirmed his commitment and advocacy for a free, fair and credible election.

The governor stated this as Imo played host to President Muhammadu Buhari and dignitaries from other parts of the country for the flag-off of the police senior officers conference in the state themed: 'The imperative of a Nigerian Police strategic plan for peaceful elections.'

Governor Uzodimma commended the Nigerian Police for choosing Imo as their host state and appreciated them for their efforts in the restoration of peace and enabling environment for the national gathering.

Source: Legit.ng