Alhaji Lai Mohammed is not happy with the current budget allocated to his ministry, for the 2023 fiscal year

This is as the minister pleaded with the federal lawmakers to increase the budget while lamenting it is insufficient

Lai Mohammed further noted that the ministry was given N1 billion to run in 2023 but was brought down to N435 million, adding it cannot fly

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, November 2nd, lamented the N345 million capital expenditure allocated to his ministry for the 2023 fiscal year, describing it as grossly inadequate.

According to Daily Trust, the minister made this known when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, on Wednesday.

Lai Mohammed laments over N345m budget allocated to his ministry. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Lai Mohammed begs for increase

Lai Mohammed noted that the ministry needed adequate funds to be able to discharge its duties effectively especially as it concerns the general elections and the national population census in 2023.

“There is no better time to have more money for the Ministry of Information than now. I don’t know what to do with it (N345m). I don’t know where to start from. We don’t know how to survive. If you expect so much from us, then, equip us with adequate funding”, he said.

Mohammed, who equally lamented that the capital allocations of most of the parastatals under his ministry were slashed, appealed to the committee to jerk up the 2023 capital budget allocation of the ministry to enable it handle the enormous tasks it needs to undertake.

Lawmakers react

Chairman of the committee, Odebunmi Olusegun, decried the low capital allocation to the ministry, adding that the Information Ministry needed to be empowered to carry out its functions effectively.

Other members of the committee in their separate remarks described the capital allocations to Information Ministry as grossly inadequate and “totally unacceptable.”

