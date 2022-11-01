In furtherance to the fight against Tuberculosis in Nigeria, the Benue state governor has launched a new initiative

The initiative, 'Wellness on Wheels' (WoW) truck services was launched by the governor at the Internally Displaced Persons Camp 3 in Daudu

Governor Ortom said that his administration is committed to ensuring that the lives of residents of the state are safeguarded

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has launched the KNCV Clinic for Tuberculosis treatment in the state.

The newly launched clinic known as the 'Wellness on Wheels' (WoW) truck services will be instrumental in the fight against the disease.

Governor Ortom has launched the Tuberculosis Wellness on Wheels in Benue state. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that the WoW truck tuberculosis services comprise a digital chest X-ray machine that will help detect possible signs of the disease, a gene expert machine, which facilitates results of every specimen within two hours, a portable digital x-ray machine for non-motor able roads as well as biosafety cabinet to protect the operator of the machine.

Speaking at the launch of the WoW truck services at the Internally Displaced Person camps 3 in Daudu, Governor Ortom said that this initiative is in line with his administration's effort and committment to ensuring the lives of residents of the state are safeguarded.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Represented by the deputy governor of Benue state, Benson Abounu, Governor Ortom added that the initiative will ensure that quality health service is delivered to the people of Benue state.

Commending the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation Nigeria for bringing the intervention to the people’s doorsteps, Ortom said that he will ensure no stone is left unturned by making sure the initiative becomes a success.

The flag off of the WoW truck and the portable digital x-ray (PDX) in Benue state is aimed at targeting active TB case searches within the communities and hard-to-reach locations.

Other dignitaries present include the executive director of the KNCV TB Foundation, Nigeria. Bethrand Odume; the commissioner for health, Joseph Ngbea; the host chairman Guma LGA, Chief Mike Abu, the paramount ruler and council of chiefs, Guma LGA among others.

FG begins Massive screening in FCT, 36 states to find 300,000 missing tuberculosis cases among residents

The Federal Government had earlier embarked on a drive to wipe Tuberculosis disease away from the country.

The effort by the Nigerian government follows the need to detect about 300,000 Tuberculosis cases which are not accounted for.

The drive to wipe the disease from the country started with a massive screening exercise in the Gishiri community of the Federal Capital Territory.

'It's better imagined than experienced', TB survivor calls for improved post-treatment care

There is a need for survivors of Tuberculosis in the country to be adequately taken care of, an advocate had said.

Adebola Adams who also survived the disease called for a state of emergency to be declared on all forms of TB management in Nigeria.

According to Adams, survivors of TB need good nutrition, and psycho-social care among many others to reintegrate into the system.

Source: Legit.ng