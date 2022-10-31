President Muhammadu Buhari will be travelling later today, to the United Kingdom after a 3-day trip to South Korea, the Nigerian presidency confirmed

A statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Monday, said Buhari is scheduled to depart Abuja, for a medical checkup in London

President Buhari who will be proceeding to the UK later today is expected to return to Nigeria in the second week of November

President Muhammadu Buhari will later on Monday, October 31st, depart Abuja for a “routine” medical checkup in London, United Kingdom (UK).

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, announced the imminent trip, The Cable reported.

Buhari later today, Monday, October 31st, departs Abuja for London, for a routine check-up. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the president is expected back in the country in the second week of November, Adesina further disclosed.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted bto the development.

Marshal Essang wrote:

"I will defend the country till you are back Mr. Traveller sir."

Effiong Ifiokabasi said:

"Safe journey my president. Before you come back dollar go enter 1k."

Paul Obogo urged:

"He should stay there till may 29th, 2023."

China Chima stated:

"The man Don run away because of Abuja wahala one Nigeria."

Akharame Austine Ohiorenua queried:

"Just imagine, what type of President leaves his country when there is this huge security threat?

"This can not happen anywhere else in the world."

Big Mami Yoyet asked:

"Pls can u stay there till after the elections my son?

Source: Legit.ng