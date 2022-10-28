Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, departed South Korea and arrived in Abuja with his entourage after participating at the Ist World Bio Summit in South Korea

The president's aide confirmed this development through a post shared on his Facebook page accompanied by pictures

President Buhari at the event met with the President of South Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol and held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, October 26th

The president spent about three days in Seoul where the summit themed – ‘The Future of Vaccine and Bio-Health’.

Jointly organized by the Government of the Republic of Korea and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the conference brought together leaders of nations, and CEOs of global vaccine and Biologics companies who shared and shaped ideas on the given theme.

Buhari woos foreign investors in South Korea

There in Seoul, President Buhari delivered a statement and met separately with President Yoon Suk-Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Ban Ki-Moon, Chair of Ban Ki-Moon Foundation for Better Future.

While seeking ways to foster more effective partnerships that impact positively on the lives and safety of Nigerians, the president said Nigeria is ready to become the global hub for vaccine production and distribution.

Buhari meets Nigerians living in South Korea

The president before his departure met with Some Nigerians in Diaspora living in South Korea in Seoul on Thursday, October 27th.

His aide, Buhari Sallau confirmed the development on his via a post on his Facebook page and shared pictures.

During his meeting with some Nigerians in South Korea, the president told his felllow citizens that they are the “faces of Nigeria,” and should endeavour to project a positive image of the country through their actions, characters, conducts and general comportments.

Source: Legit.ng