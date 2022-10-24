Nigerian citizens should get ready for the unveiling and commencement of the national carrier, Nigeria Air

This was the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari during the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat held in Abuja

According to President Buhari at the recent retreat, the national carrier for Nigeria is at 91% completion

Abuja - According to President Muhammadu Buhari, the national carrier, Nigeria Air, will commence flight operations on or before December 2022.

President Buhari made the promise at the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat in Abuja recently, PM News reports.

Nigeria Air will be President Buhari's parting gift to the nation

Source: Facebook

The president disclosed that the establishment of the National Carrier for Nigeria is at 91% completion,

He added that the achievement so far has been boosted by the certification of Lagos and Abuja International Airports from the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Speaking further, Buhari revealed that the Kano and Port Harcourt airports are undergoing similar certification processes.

FG begins recruitment of graduates, experts ahead of Nigeria Air launch

Earlier, it was reported that Nigeria Air Limited had commenced the recruitment of qualified crew members for its operation, which is expected to be launched shortly.

The aviation ministry disclosed this in a memo posted on its official Twitter handle.

According to the Memo, the positions are based in Abuja or Lagos, and competitive salaries are offered.

The aviation ministry also said an application portal for other open positions will be available shortly on the website; www.nigeriaair.world.

Qualified candidates are required to forward their Curriculum Vitae (CVs) to recruitment@nigeriaair.world

The memo read:

“However, due to the immediate recruitment requirements for the above operational positions only, we ask that CVs be sent to the following email address: recruitment@nigeriaair.world.

“Your application will be carefully assessed, and suitable candidates will be invited for an interview..."

Birds, wild animals attacks on airplanes in Nigeria increase, worst in Lagos

In another report, Nigerian airports reported increased bird attacks on airplanes across the country.

According to the agency in charge of hazard control, the majority of bird strikes occurred in Lagos during the first six months of 2022.

Other animal attacks were also reported, and the risk agencies hope to find a lasting solution.

