There was panic on Friday, October 28, around Dalaba Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja. where the Ministry of Justice is located, over a fire outbreak from a Hilux vehicle

It was gathered that the vehicle suddenly burst into flames on the expressway, leaving workers, passersby, and motorists in serious fear, Punch reports.

Sahara Reporters has it that the flames took over the vehicle for some minutes and badly damaged it before nearby motorists tried to put them out with extinguishers.

A while later, firefighters and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) came to the scene and arrested the situation.

While the wreckage of the burnt Hilux vehicle has been moved from the road, calm has returned to the area.

Source: Legit.ng