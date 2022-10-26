The All Progressives Congress has declared that the ruling party will be in the presidency for 40 years

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says its plan is to remain in power for 10 consecutive terms, an equivalent of 40 years.

The party’s interim national chairman, Mai Mala Buni, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the 61-member Strategy and Contact Committee ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party announced the committee’s composition on Monday.

Flanked by governors, senators and other prominent members of the party, Mr Buni said the committee “was one of the APC’s move to successfully organise its congresses and convention to usher in its next crop of leaders.”

An elected government in Nigeria has a four-year term limit, before new polls are held, according to the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

President Muhammadu Buhari, who won the presidency under the APC in 2015 is currently in his second term. He cannot seek re-election as stipulated by law.

“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and even 10th term of office to effectively implement the party manifesto, improve the lives of Nigerians and, to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

“This committee is therefore very key to our process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable and reliable future for the party,” he said at the event held at the NEC hall of the APC headquarters in Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the country’s current main opposition party, once said that it would be in power for at least 60 years.

