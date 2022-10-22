After sending Abraham Oladipupo the loan of ₦₦77,325.00 that he did not apply for, OKNaira, an online loan app, said he must repay ₦120,240 in six days' time

OKNaira is insisting that Oladipupo must pay back the loan with interest even though it admitted he did not apply for the loan

Oladipupo returned the money to OKNaira's account but the online loan app threatened to disgrace him for sending the money back without interest

Ibadan, Oyo state - Abraham Oladipupo, a Nigerian resident in Ibadan, Oyo state, has raised alarm after getting ₦77,325.00 loan from an online app, OKNaira, without applying.

Oladipupo shared the details of the ₦77,325.00 alert he got from the loan app on on Saturday, October 22.

I never registered on OKNaira app, says Oladipupo

Noting that he never registered on OKNaira let alone applied for a loan, Oladipupo said he quickly searched for the app online and sent an email to notify them of the alert.

Replying, OKNaira said he registered on their app in February 2021 but didn't apply for a loan.

However, the system, according to OKNaira, "must have disbursed" the loan when Oladipupo's "quota was calculated."

You can't return the money without interest, you must pay back ₦120,240 in 6 days, OKNaira tells Oladipupo

Despite admitting that Oladipupo didn't apply for a loan, OKNaira said he can't return the money without the interest.

He was told to pay back ₦120,240 in six days' time.

Oladipupo returns money, OKNaira threatens to disgrace him

Confident that he didn't apply for a loan, Oladipupo returned the money credited to his account to OKNaira without adding any interest.

When he sent them an email informing them that their money had been returned, OKNaira said Oladipupo should wait to be disgraced.

"No mobile line to call, no rep, when I replied that their money has been returned to them immediately they simply said I should wait to be disgrace.... Adding that I had better do and do business with the money before the 7days is passed," Oladipupo said on Facebook.

Oladipupo is not the only victim of OKNaira

A quick search on Twitter indicates that some other Nigerians have received loan from OKNaira without applying.

Bigsam Oluseun, @BigsamOluseun, tweeted at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to complain about a similar issue on Wednesday, September 14.

The tweet reads:

"@cenbank Good day, please i need urgent help as One of this Loan App (OKNAIRA) keep sending me funds without requesting for it.

"I repaid back the first time and then the process was repeated again. I have sent several mails for the organization to stop the Automatic renewal pro.."

Another Twitter user, life, @ife94538472, tweeted at the EFCC:

"@officialEFCC @officialEFCC we need you to help us look into the activities of oknaira loan app.People are complaining of forceful crediting customers with loans they did not ask for,please we need you before they reap from where they did not sow."

Tolulope, @Toluwalophe, tweeted:

"There's this loan app called Oknaira that disbursed 10,570 into my account without me apply for a loan.

"I don't even have their app on my phone and Funny enough, they claim CBN cannot do anything about it and behold, when I sent mails to the email address provided by cbn for customers complain I got no response and no action has been taking."

The illegal activities of online loan apps in Nigeria

For several months, the federal government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has been making attempts to put the operators of online loan apps in Nigeria in check.

In March 2022, the FCCPC raided at least seven digital loan companies operating in Lagos over “possible violation” of consumer rights.

The operation led by the commission’s boss, Babatunde Irukera, was in response to several complaints of malpractices on the part of the lenders.

