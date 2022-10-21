Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has revealed that the Lekki Tollgate in 2020 should not be described as a "massacre"

Baba-Ahmed on Thursday noted there were abuses of procedure and there were civil rights violations, using massacre is highly debatable

Meanwhile, Security operatives took over Lekki Toll Gate ahead of the procession planned on Thursday, October 20, 2022, to commemorate the purported killing of citizens at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said that it is debatable to describe the shooting that took place at the Lekki Tollgate in 2020 as a "massacre."

He, however, said that the incident was a violation of procedure and an abuse of human rights, The Punch reported.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has said it is debatable to describe the October 2020 Lekki shooting as a massacre.

Source: Facebook

Baba-Ahmed made this known on Thursday during an interview on Channels TV's ‘Politics Today’.

When asked if he aligns with those who described and believe that the events of that night was a massacre, Baba-Ahmed said:

"There was abuse of human rights, there was abuse of procedure, if some people interpret those as massacre, then yes. However, massacre has different technical meanings, I can’t say I know all of it but I know massacre requires the assailants to have, first of all, no advance notice was given before the attack and the people, the victims must have been attacked in their own areas.

"These are well-meaning Nigerians, who brought themselves out and they were attacked by the security persons that are meant to be protecting their lives and properties. The use of massacre is highly debatable, but I can say for sure that yes, there were abuses of procedure and there were civil rights violations.”

