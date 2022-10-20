A Lekki massacre survivor identified as Olamide has reportedly shown his prosthetic leg to pressmen in Lagos during the second year anniversary of the attack on harmless protesters in Lagos.

The photos of Olamide was shared by Ismaeel Oladare Ogunsola on Twitter on Thursday, October 19.

A Lekki massacre survivor identified as Olamide shows his leg to journalists. Photo credit: Ismaeel Ogunsola

The tweet which has generated huge reactions read:

"Olamide, a survivor of #Lekkimassacre showed the pressmen his prosthetic leg after losing his leg to gunshot at the tollgate."

Many Nigerians who reacted to the photos insisted that people like Olamide are the true heroes of the country. Also, Nigerians on Twitter also used the moment to tackle politicians who dismissed the attack.

Here are some reactions from Nigerians.

@ketiku_francis

"This is a national hero and these people truly deserve those awards President Buhari was giving to those people few weeks back. But no one in power seems to see it that way. He freaking lost a leg for the country."

@Ada_Kabadi1

"Don’t forget that one of the Presidential candidates asked “What were they doing there?” No empathy, No remorse!! Vote wisely my people."

@dan4matic

"Oluomo speaking for Tinubu said no one was shot, no one was injured, no one was killed. This injustice must end, this wickedness must stop, this devilish act must stop."

@_justinkaycee

"Yet some folks called #LekkiMassacre fake &laughed over the pains of the victims. At least a survivor is here as an evidence, what about those that died which our government denied?"

@_McOatt

"They claim not to have shot us. They claimed Switch’s video was photoshopped. The blood of our heroes is upon them."

@dumabichukwu

"And some are still denying that it happened . O God give us in this country a heart of flesh . Remove our stony hearts."

@OnwukaGold

"Yet some claimed nothing happened. What a country."

