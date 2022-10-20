A drive/walk-through procession is set to hold at the Lekki Toll Gate on Thursday, October 20, to commemorate the second anniversary of the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest

The presence of policemen at the scene is, however, creating some level of apprehension as Nigerians react on social media

While some question the security operatives' presence at the scene of the #EndSARS Memorial Procession, others believe they are there to ensure the event is peaceful

Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos state - The presence of some police officers at the Lekki Toll Gate in the early hours of Thursday, October 20, has attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Some Nigerian youths and others are scheduled to have a drive/walk-through procession to commemorate the second anniversary of the killings, which took place at the Lekki toll gate on the night of 20 October 2020.

Police have arrived at the Lekki Toll Gate ahead of the #EndSARS Memorial Procession. Photo credit: Sharon Osaji/Punch Newspapers

Ahead of the memorial event, a viral Twitter video shows some police vehicles on the ground at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Police at Lekki Toll Gate: Nigerians react

While some are questioning the presence of the policemen at the #EndSARS Memorial Procession, others said they are to maintain law and order.

Expressing apprehension, Wurld Famous, @Wurld_famous, tweeted:

"God abeg o."

LudaConcept, @Umombe_Luda, said:

"Their presence is to maintain law & order, alongside protecting the people. Datz how it to be."

Just Believe, @dtosyn, said:

"The way the @PoliceNG protects the Lekki tollgate at the mention of a procession, you can be forgiven to think they were protecting Aso Rock #EndSARSMemorial2 #ENDSAR."

Alih Favour, @AlihEnnyfu5, said:

"These police no dey tire???"

Tunde Akande commented on Facebook:

"Who is afraid of Lekki Toll gate? Lekki Toll gate has become a water shed in Nigeria's match to true freedom and the graveyard of all enemies of a new Nigeria."

Rufina Emina said:

"You opened fire on harmless citizens, fighting for their rights. What was your motive? What did you achieve?"

Nwite Chukwuemeka Sunday said:

"Nigerian police will always display show of force for unarmed citizens. Let them show that force to Boko Haram and bandits."

Raji Usman Amao said:

"Dear Lagos CP, tell your men not to shoot any innocent protestant citizens because it is their constitutional rights they are exercising and deployment of police force at Lekki toll gate is to maintain peace and order.

"We are in democracy era not despotic era we are luring ourselves into, Lagos CP kindly tell your men not to be aggressive on the citizens."

How Lekki Toll Gate became a historical spot

Since October 2020, the Lekki toll gate has become a historical spot in the heart of many Nigerian youths.

It was reported that the Nigerian Army while enforcing a curfew, opened fire on unarmed youths participating in the #EndSARS protest at the spot.

Curfew was imposed after some hoodlums hijacked the protest, a development that led to the destruction of many government-owned infrastructures in different areas of the state.

