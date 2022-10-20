The mission of the BRIDGIN Foundation is to contribute to the economic, social and industrial development of emerging countries like Nigeria

The initiative is geared towards funding their priority projects and programmes around their three main pillars resources, education and culture

Officials of the foundation recently paid a visit to Nigeria's women affairs minister, Dame Pauline Tallen

FCT, Abuja - The president of BRIDGIN Foundation, Prof. Tanko Mouhamadou has restated that women empowerment remains at the core of the foundation’s philosophy.

He made the assertion during his courtesy visit to Nigeria's women affairs minister in the Federal Capital Territory, Dame Pauline Tallen.

Dame Tallen exchanging pleasantries with Prof. Tanko Mouhamadou during the visit. Photo credit: @PaulineKTallen

BRIDGIN Foundation delegation include its programmes director, Christophe Prieels, and the visit facilitators/board members, Rural Electrification Agency, Mrs. Catherine Agba Ajibike, Hon. Chidi Nwogu, and resource consultant, Chief Oseloka Zikora.

Dame Tallen was joined by the minister of state power, Prince Dr. Jeddy Agba to welcome the BRIDGIN Foundation president. Photo credit: @PaulineKTallen

Dame Pauline Tallen while welcoming the delegation noted that women empowerment remained key to societal development.

The Nigerian host for the foundation and minister of state power, Prince Dr. Jeddy Agba was also on hand to welcome the visitors with his colleague minister.

Group calls for sensitisation of women rights

Meanwhile, a group of African feminist and human rights activists have called on the leadership of African nations to champion the course of gender equality in their various countries.

They said feminism is not a fight against men but a movement that seeks to help women to discover their abilities when given opportunities at the top levels of the social system.

For some of them, the agitation for women's rights and gender equality should not be handled with levity by those in authorities.

Women, girls’ inclusion is Nigeria’s chance at development and accountability, says CSOs

Similarly, the agitations and advocacy for the participation of women and girls between the ages of 18 to 35 years in Nigeria's electoral practice have intensified.

In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, women have been urged to participate either on the ballot or by the ballot.

Traditional and religious leaders were also urged to support the campaign in sensitising female folks in their immediate environment.

