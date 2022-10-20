The Nigerian military has hit another milestone in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria and other West African state

In the bi-weekly report released by the Defence headquarters, it was stated that 31 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised in some of the West African provinces

Meanwhile, some fake NIMC officials were also nabbed by troops in Niger Republic while enrolling Niger citizens for the Nigerian national identity number (NIN)

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian military has announced the arrest of two fake National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) officials suspected to have signed up non-Nigerians for the popular National Identity Number (NIN).

As reported by Channels TV, Major General Musa Danmadami made this disclosure on Thursday, October 20 at the biweekly briefing of the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The Defence HQ in its bi-weekly report also announced that 366 Boko Haram members surrendered, while 31 were neutralized. Photo: DHQ

Major General Danmadami said the two suspects were nabbed in Niger Republic enrolling foreigners for the NIN exercise.

He stated that the suspects carried out this exercise after visiting the Gagamari IDP camp in Niger Republic.

Military recover items from suspects

It was gathered that some items were recovered from the suspects which included major NIN enrolment equipment like the registration printing machine, computer, laminating machine, power generator and other items.

Meanwhile, the bi-weekly report also revealed that no fewer than 31 suspected Boko-Haram members were neutralized.

The report stated that 10 others were arrested and a successful mission saw two civilian rescued from the den of the daredevil terrorist group.

366 Boko Haram terrorists surrender

It was also gathered 366 Boko Haram members also surrendered their arms. These included 23 adult males, 112 adult females and 231 children across several hideouts.

Meanwhile, the military said all the appropriate authorities have taken over activities in ensuring the prosecution of some of the suspected terrorist arrested during operations.

Also, the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists nabbed in some of the West African provinces have been sent to the authorities for profiling and further action.

