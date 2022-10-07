A jaw-breaking revelation has been made by the Department of State Services (DSS) over a recent arrest

The DSS disclosed that it arrested a soldier in Abuja who was alleged of selling guns to kidnappers

Information released by the DSS revealed that the alleged soldier usually rent the gun for 300k and above

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has secured the arrest of a soldier alleged of selling guns to Kidnappers in Abuja, Punch newspaper reported.

Legit.ng gathered that the alleged who goes by the Nafiu is a soldier attached to the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Tungan Maje, Abuja, the nation's capital.

Nafiu was said to have been arrested sometime last week by DSS operatives who successfully lured him and nabbed him at the Dankogi Park, Zuba, with the support of members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria in the area.

Sources from the DSS disclosed that Nafiu usually rents out guns to kidnappers for a fee ranging from N200,000 or N300,000.

The sources said Nafiu was arrested with the help of some suspected kidnappers in their custody who gave him up during interrogation.

The source said:

“They were asked to contact him for another deal to supply them with AK-47 rifles for N3m and he agreed. But he was arrested by operatives of the DSS with a fully loaded AK-47 rifle which he was about to exchange for N3m at the location where the transaction was supposed to take place in Zuba."

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach out to Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army proved abortive as he was not responding to his text.

