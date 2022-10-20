Operatives of the EFCC have arrested Ume Ifechukwu Clinton for defrauding a Belgian, Axelle Mahieu €45,000 (N19.2 million)

Clinton had connected with the Belgian in 2021 via Facebook, claiming that he was an official of the EFCC

The 29-year-old was arrested in Lagos on Tuesday, October 18, following a media report detailing how he defrauded Mahieu

Lagos, Nigeria - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 29-year-old Ume Ifechukwu Clinton for impersonation, computer-related fraud, obtaining by false pretence and money laundering.

A statement released by the anti-graft agency on Thursday, October 20, indicates that Clinton was arrested on Tuesday, October 18, at No 46 Atoke Gbadebo Street, Isheri, Lagos.

Ume Ifechukwu Clinton, a fake EFCC officer, defrauded Axelle Mahieu, a Belgian, of €45,000. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Legit.ng gathers that EFCC operatives made the arrest following a media report detailing how Clinton defrauded Axelle Mahieu, an educator working as a caregiver in Brussels, Belgium.

Fake EFCC operative: How Clinton defrauded Mahieu

Mahieu was surfing through her Facebook page in November 2021 when she saw that Clinton had sent her a message, introducing himself as “a friend of a friend”.

As they continued chatting in the following days, Clinton told Mahieu that he was an EFCC official and showed her a fake Identity Card and Nigerian Passport as proof.

After several months of video calls and gaining Mathieu's trust, Clinton allegedly proposed a cryptocurrency business to her, assuring her of huge profit and secured capital.

After convincing the Belgian, Clinton defrauded her €45,000, about N19.2 million.

Ume Ifechukwu Clinton's arrest: Nigerians react

Tajudeen Bhadmus commented:

"Collect all the money from him and send him to correction center for 15 year to go and learn good behavior and how to be patient."

Falagbo Emmanuel said:

"This age of social media, be careful. The hand of the law is even longer now."

Rilwan Ahmed said:

"People get mind oo."

Matthias Umenyili said:

"Crime is bad, God forbid!!"

Idris Buhari Alhassan said:

"The kind of mental torture the Belgium victim might have been going through is only God knows, thank you EFCC for job well done, trying recover the money and send it back to the innocent victim."

