A young Nigerian man has shared a video of a new and sealed phone box that only has black nylon inside when it was opened

In giving more details about the story, he said that the phone was used as a collateral to a credit taken by a customer

Many Nigerians who watched the viral video were surprised at how the scammer played his victim

A young man has shared a short video of how a scammer tricked a person with a phone box disguised as a package containing a new device.

In the clip, the phone box was unwrapped as one would with a new device. After the wrapper on on the box was removed, it was opened.

Many people asked if the box was not checked at where it was bought. Photo source: TikTok/@victor_motion

Scammer tricked victim with fake phone box

A black nylon with what looks like a carton were properly placed in the space meant for the device to give the box a fake weight.

When many people said such occurrence could easily happen in Computer Village, Ikeja, the man revealed it took place in Onitsha.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with almost 60,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ENIGMA said:

"computer village na your mate."

He replied:

"Onitsha people."

adwoa__aboagye said:

"No buh how do y’all buy things without opening to see what’s on the inside like really??"

Rejoice Peter199rejoice baby

"how did dey know dat what's inside is not d main phone and besides d person dat buy d phone is he blind."

He replied:

"It wasn't bought. Was submitted as collateral for goods collected on credit from his shop, but the debtor didn't comeback for it and..."

Euttyk said:

"when you graduate for Nigeria na when you wise pass alaba and computer village. 2023 don dey red."

