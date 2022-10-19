Emerging reports have confirmed that the government of the Peoples’s Republic of China will now operate its own police station in Nigeria and some other countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, an investigative report titled ‘110 Overseas Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild’ reeled out these revelations.

The Nigerian government and the Chinese government have enjoyed a long history of good relations, especially in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the initiative was adopted to clamp down on unruly Chinese residents in some of these countries.

Nigeria, Lesotho, and Tanzania were among the list of African countries where the Chinese government operates its own police station.

The report stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Rather than cooperating with local authorities in the full respect of territorial sovereignty, it prefers…to cooperate with (United Front-linked) overseas ‘NGOs’ or ‘civil society associations’ across the ﬁve continents, setting up an alternative policing and judicial system within third countries, and directly implicating those organisations in the illegal methods employed to pursue ‘fugitives’.”

Chinese govt on rampage to combat fraud by its citizen in other nations - Report

Meanwhile, the investigative report also noted that the approach by the Chinese government is solely targeted at curbing the ongoing rate of Chinese scammers in other countries while also revealing that 230,000 Chinese nationals between April 2021 and July 2022 have been urged to return home and face criminal charges in court.

It was gathered that the Chinese government uses various techniques to lure them back home, including depriving the relatives and children of the suspect’s education and other strenuous actions.

The report also revealed that nine countries had been marked as places where Chinese nationals are prohibited from going due to the atrocities committed by Chinese nationals in those selected countries.

Source: Legit.ng