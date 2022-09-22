A human rights activist and lawyer, Professor Zainab Abiola, has been apprehended for beating a policewoman in Abuja

Inspector Teju Moses, who was an orderly of the said professor, was assaulted because she refused to do house chores in Abiola's home

The inspector-general of police, Usman Baba, expressed disappointment that an advocate of human rights abused another person's right

FCT, Abuja - Professor Zainab Duke Abiola, a lawyer and human rights activist, has been arrested by the police for allegedly assaulting her orderly in Abuja.

According to Channels Television, the orderly Inspector Teju Moses was assaulted for refusing to do house chores.

The professor was arrested alongside her housemaid, Rebecca Enechido after a video clip went viral on Wednesday, September 21.

How did a professor beat up a police officer?

The officer was seen in the video bleeding, sitting on the floor and asking for help to be taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The police public relation officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday, September 22, said that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has said that the suspect should be prosecuted.

He added that the IGP strongly condemned the assault, adding that the operatives of the police were going after the fleeing domestic worker complicit in the assault.

What is the name of professor who beat up orderly?

“The IGP strongly condemned the grievous assault of a female Police Officer, Inspector Teju Moses, by her principal who is a legal practitioner and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and her domestic staff comprising the housemaid, one Rebecca Enechido and a male suspect currently at large,” he said.

The statement added that the IGP has ordered the withdrawal of all police personnel attached to the professor.

Baba also expressed disappointment that an individual who claimed to be an advocate of human rights is violating the rights of another person.

