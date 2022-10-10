Unknown gunmen have struck again in the southeast, and this time, they razed a police station in Oji River LGA, Enugu

Two police officers were also killed during the attack on Sunday morning, October 9

The police spokesman in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, said security operatives are on the trail of the masked hoodlums

Two police officers have been killed following an attack on Inyi police station in Oji River local government area of Enugu state.

The station was also razed when some masked gunmen stormed the place in the early hours of Sunday, October 9, The Nation reports.

Police spokesman in Enugu said they ar on the trail of the assailants. Photo credit: @DanNdukwe

Source: Twitter

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen who attacked the police station were chanting, “No election and police in Biafra land.”

A viral video of the incident showed a building being used as a police station on fire and the bodies of two young men lying by the perimeter fence of the station.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Confirming the incident to TheCable, Daniel Ndukwe, the Enugu state police command public relations officer, said operatives are currently on the trail of the masked assailants.

Ndukwe stated:

“Police operatives are on the trail of the masked hoodlums. Further development will be communicated, please."

Gunmen kill 3 policemen on duty in Enugu

For months, security operatives in Enugu have been under constant attacks. Some have lost their lives to these attacks.

On Wednesday, September 7, three police officers on night patrol were killed by gunmen in the state.

The sad incident occurred around 10.30pm at Block Bus stop, New Haven in front of a popular supermarket. Eyewitnesses said the shootings lasted less than one minute.

Confirming the incident, Enugu police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, said the deceased policemen were on a moving patrol van when the assailants suddenly opened fire on them.

Unknown gunmen set ablaze several houses, shops in Imo state

In another southeast state, gunmen on Thursday, August 25, set ablaze houses, and shops in some parts of Izombe in the Oguta local government area of Imo state.

An eyewitness from the area said the incident started happening from 4:30 pm till 7:30 pm.

Some of the locations where the attacks took place include; Central market, Amamuruegede, Eziama, Umuakpa, and Eke-well among others.

Source: Legit.ng