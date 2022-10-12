Breaking: Senate Seat Over 20.5tr 2023 Appropriation Bill
An emerging report has confirmed that deliberations and debate have commenced at the Senate on the N20,507,942,180,704.00 appropriation bill for the 2023 fiscal year.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The Nation reported that a debate on the proposed fiscal document by the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, at plenary.
A look and a breakdown into the new budget revealed that this year's budget is N750 billion higher than the previous year,.
Source: Legit.ng