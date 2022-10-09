Details of the money earmarked for the foreign trips of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have emerged

Similarly, the money earmarked for food items and refreshments of the duo has also been released

According to the summation made from the breakdown of the budget the offices of the duo will spend a staggering N11.92bn on food and foreign trips

Analysis of the new 2023 budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari last week has revealed that his office and that of his vice, Yemi Osinbajo will be spending a whopping N11.92 billion for feeding and trips abroad.

Punch newspaper on Sunday, October 9 revealed in its report that N1.58bn has been earmarked for aircraft maintenance while N1.60bn was earmarked for the overhaul of the Gulfstream GV and CL605 aircraft engines.

The office of the president will N331.79m on food items and refreshments, while that of the vice president will gulp N176.92m. Photo: ASO Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

At the legislative arm of government, a whopping sum of N100 billion has been earmarked for constituency projects for the National Assembly as contained in the budget.

Legit.ng gathered that a further breakdown in the budget revealed that the sum of N2.49bn will be used for local and international trips by the president alone while his vice was allocated the sum of N846.61m for local and international trips.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The fueling of the aircraft is will gulp N250m, the purchase of air navigational and defence equipment will gulp N1.50bn, while N650m will go for a new mobile helicopter landing pad.

Interestingly, N36.15m will go for bank charges. while premium insurance for all 10 aircraft in the fleet is expected to cost N180m.

All ten aircraft include the Boeing Business Jet (Boeing 737-800 or NAF 001), one Gulfstream 550, one Gulfstream V (Gulfstream 500), two Falcons 7X, one Hawker Siddeley 4000, two AgustaWestland AW 139 helicopters and two AgustaWestland AW 101 helicopters.

Buhari and Osinbajo's food budget

As contained in the budget, N508.71m will go for food items and refreshments for both the president and the vice.

President Buhari will use N331.79m for his food items and refreshments, while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's food items and refreshments will gulp N176.92m.

A closer look at the new appropriation bill reveals that there was a whopping N750bn increase as against the previous budget.

At last, Aisha Buhari opens up on medical disorder president suffered for many years

In another development, revelations about President Muhammadu Buhari's battle with an illness have been revealed.

Surprisingly, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari on Tuesday, October 4 disclosed that the president had a long battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Aisha revealed that this was a result of the different ordeals the president passed through during his lifetime as a military officer.

Source: Legit.ng