Nigerian parents were on Wednesday, October 12, advised by Joe Igbokwe to train their children very well

Igbokwe, one of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's supporters, said this on Facebook after Singer Teni Apata was accused of disrespecting President Buhari

The allegation has gone on social media, even though some people like Japheth Joshua Omojuwa, a political commentator, cannot find what Teni did wrong

Joe Igbokwe, one of the allies of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called on Nigerian parents to train their children very well.

Igbokwe wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, October 12:

"Parents, please train your children very well. Good morning."

It is yet to be proven that Teni disrespected President Buhari (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

Igbokwe said this on Facebook on Wednesday, October 12, in reaction to claims that Teniola Apata, the famous Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entertainer was disrespectful to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Teni was accused of being disrespectful to the president when he conferred on her the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) on Tuesday, October 11.

However, Japheth Joshua Omojuwa, a Nigerian writer, political commentator, and social media expert, who reacted to the issue on Twitter on Wednesday said he is yet to see when Teni did what she is being accused of.

Omojuwa tweeted:

"I watched that Teni video several times, desperate to see when she disrespected the president, yet to see it.

"I must be watching the wrong videos. Social media’s capacity to create a false reality is unprecedented. Narratives are now more powerful than what people see.

"Watched the video again. Teni still hasn’t disrespected President Buhari. I watched it in slow-mo. Will fast forward my next watch."

“Why she dey strong face?” Reactions trail moment Buhari conferred Teni with MON Award, video trends

Meanwhile, Teni was live at International Conference Centre in Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, where she and other prominent figures in the country were conferred national honours by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A viral video from the event showed the moment Teni, who rocked a suit, was called upon to receive her award as she was conferred with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award.

Aside from Teni, other notable Nigerians in the MON category are 2Baba, Shehu Othman, and Abubakar Maikano.

Source: Legit.ng