The University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Friday, October 7, got a new vice-chancellor in the person of Prof Folasade Ogunsola.

Ogunsola is a professor of Microbiology at the College of Medicine in UNILAG, The Nation has gathered.

She happens to be the first female vice-chancellor of the school since its establishment in 1962, two years after Nigeria gained independence.

Vanguard reports that Ogunsola who has served in the institution in various capacities is the daughter of the late renowned geographer, Prof. Akin Mabogunje.

She was a provost of the College of Medicine in Idi Araba, Lagos, and also served as a deputy vice-chancellor to Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, the outgoing VC.

During the crisis that engulfed the institution in 2020, when Ogundipe was removed from office by Dr Wale Babalakin-led governing council Ogunsola acted as the VC for about three months before her predecessor was reinstated by the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng