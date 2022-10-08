Prof Folasade Ogunsola: Fascinating Facts about UNILAG's First Female VC
Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, the first female vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been on a long journey to get to where she currently stands at the tip of the school's history.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
From a look at Ogunsola's profile, it is obvious that hers is not a new name as far as leadership positions in UNILAG are concerned.
Below are some interesting facts about her:
- Ogunsola was born in 1958 and raised at the University of Ibadan
- Her father is the late Prof Akin Mabogunje, an eminent geographer
- She obtained her first degree in Medicine and Surgery at Obafemi Awolowo University between 1974 and I982
- She got her Master’s degree from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos
- Prof. Ogunsola proceeded to the University of Wales between 1992 and 1997 for her Ph.D. in Medical Microbiology
- She is currently the principal investigator at AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN) at UNILAG
- She was a founding member of the Nigerian Society for Infection Control (formerly Nigerian Infection Control Association, NICA) in 1998
- She is a member of the Global Infection Prevention and Control Network
- “She was the Chair of the Infection Control Committee of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital till 2012
- Also, Ogunsola was the team lead for Infection Prevention and Control during the 2014 Ebola disease outbreak in Nigeria
- She has worked as a consultant in IPC with the World Health Organisation since 2009 and is interested in the community applications of Infection Control principles in under-resourced communities
- She recently with her team wrote a curriculum for a 6month diploma in Infection Control.
- She is a member of the Global Infection Prevention and Control Network, a board member of the Nigerian Society of Infection Control, and Chair of the Infection Control African Network
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Prof. Folasade Ogunsola: Narrative changed as UNILAG gets first female VC
Recall that Legit.ng reported that UNILAG on Friday, October 7, got a new vice-chancellor in the person of Prof Folasade Ogunsola.
Ogunsola is a professor of Microbiology at the College of Medicine in UNILAG.
She happens to be the first female vice-chancellor of the school since its establishment in 1962, two years after Nigeria gained independence.
Source: Legit.ng