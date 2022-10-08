Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, the first female vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been on a long journey to get to where she currently stands at the tip of the school's history.

From a look at Ogunsola's profile, it is obvious that hers is not a new name as far as leadership positions in UNILAG are concerned.

Prof. Ogunsola has served in various leadership positions at UNILAG (Photo: Nigerian Society for Infection Control)

Source: UGC

Below are some interesting facts about her:

Ogunsola was born in 1958 and raised at the University of Ibadan Her father is the late Prof Akin Mabogunje, an eminent geographer She obtained her first degree in Medicine and Surgery at Obafemi Awolowo University between 1974 and I982 She got her Master’s degree from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos Prof. Ogunsola proceeded to the University of Wales between 1992 and 1997 for her Ph.D. in Medical Microbiology She is currently the principal investigator at AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN) at UNILAG She was a founding member of the Nigerian Society for Infection Control (formerly Nigerian Infection Control Association, NICA) in 1998 She is a member of the Global Infection Prevention and Control Network “She was the Chair of the Infection Control Committee of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital till 2012 Also, Ogunsola was the team lead for Infection Prevention and Control during the 2014 Ebola disease outbreak in Nigeria She has worked as a consultant in IPC with the World Health Organisation since 2009 and is interested in the community applications of Infection Control principles in under-resourced communities She recently with her team wrote a curriculum for a 6month diploma in Infection Control. She is a member of the Global Infection Prevention and Control Network, a board member of the Nigerian Society of Infection Control, and Chair of the Infection Control African Network

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Prof. Folasade Ogunsola: Narrative changed as UNILAG gets first female VC

Recall that Legit.ng reported that UNILAG on Friday, October 7, got a new vice-chancellor in the person of Prof Folasade Ogunsola.

Ogunsola is a professor of Microbiology at the College of Medicine in UNILAG.

She happens to be the first female vice-chancellor of the school since its establishment in 1962, two years after Nigeria gained independence.

Source: Legit.ng