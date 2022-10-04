Kwara, Ilorin - Tragedy transpired over the weekend in Kwara state when a renowned Islamic cleric, Gani Aboto was reported to have drowned alongside two of his protégé.

As reported by Daily Trust, the popular cleric's drowning was due to a heavy flood that occurred on Saturday, October 1.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has sympathized with the family of the victims. Photo: Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Legit.ng gathered that the corpses of the two other victims, Alfa Azeez Omoekun and Alfa Nurudeen who were proteges of the cleric were seen at another location on Sunday, October 2.

Reports have that the cleric was on his way back from Niger state alongside his proteges when they encountered the flood that swept them away while trying to pass through the bridge near Harmony Estate/Kukende in the Akerebiata area of Ilorin.

The deceased cleric was gathered to be a student of another prominent cleric, late Sheikh Kamaldeen Al-Adabiy who was known to be the first-ever Mufti in the city of Ilorin.

When his corpse was found, it was taken to his hometown in Aboto, Asa local government for funeral rites on Sunday, October 2.

Governor AbdulRazaq, Saraki pays tribute to late-cleric

Upon hearing the news about the demise of the cleric, Governor AbdulRazaq of Kwara state paid tributes to the late cleric and also sympathized with the family of the late cleric.

Similarly, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki also extended his tributes as well as the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Zuku Gambari who expressed shock of the sudden demise of the powerful cleric.

The flood, resulting from a downpour, destroyed bridges, and business premises and submerged many public and residential buildings in the state, killing many others in the process.

A resident revealed that a woman in the Pakata area of Ilorin West LGA was killed when a mud wall collapsed and that four children sustained injuries when the wall of a building caved in at the Kankatu-Okelele area of Ilorin.

It was further learnt that earlier, two youths swimming in the Asa River at the Amilengbe axis of Ilorin metropolis drowned.

