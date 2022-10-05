BBNaija reality star Whitemoney has opened up on his life journey before and after making it to fame

Whitemoney said he only has an O’Level certificate as his highest level of education while adding that he doesn’t like to read but loves to listen

The reality star also revealed how he was rejected by women and music record labels because he was broke

Addressing his episode at a party where Burna Boy was, Whitemoney said he wanted to greet the Nigerian music star but was not granted access

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 winner Whitemoney, in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, recounted his experience before and after fame.

In the interview, Whitemoney again confirmed that his highest degree of education was the secondary school leaving certificate, as he opened up on other matters.

Whitemoney insists he would win a Grammy Award one day. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

On participating in the BBNaija reality show

Whitemoney said his aim of becoming a housemate was not to win as he was only focused on how the show could benefit him. He added that he was rejected three times by the crew.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“Three years in a row, I also got turned down for Big Brother by the same crew. They turned me down first year, second year, and the third. But by the fourth time, they accepted me. That was the final acceptance but everything else was rejection. I didn’t chop focus to win the show, I chop focus to be relevant after the show.

See the video below:

Whitemoney on rejection from music label, women

Whitemoney said he was denied many privileges from record labels and at auditions because he was broke. He, however, said he is aiming at winning a Grammy Award one day.

He said:

“I was denied a lot of privileges. When record labels were looking for artistes, they would turn me down. When I go for auditions for billboards, they turn me down. Even from the women, I got rejected because I was broke, and you know that money and love works hand in hand. In our current situation, you can buy love. It just depends on the amount. When you finish it, you either renew it or you upgrade. I got turned down by women, I got turned down by men, I got turned down by friends. The only people who stood by me were my immediate family members who saw the potential in me. Rejection is so frustrating when you know you can do something and you get turned down. So it’s really really bad. Rejection is very bad.”

See the video below:

Recounting his experience with Burna Boy at a party

Whitemoney confessed he is a big fan of the Nigerian singer and wanted to go greet him at a party they both attended, but the bouncers refused to grant him access.

He said:

“I asked if I could say hi to burna, and they asked why? That was when I just withdrew, so people thought it was his bouncers bouncing, me, but it was my bouncer that told me, ‘Oga make we comot for here.”

See the video below:

Whitemoney signs deal with Banky W's EME

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 winner Whitemoney, who is also a singer, signed a new management deal with one of Nigeria's popular music labels Empire Mates Entertainment, also known as EME.

An excited Whitemoney took to his social media timeline to share the good news with his fans and followers as he shared pictures of him posing alongside veteran singer and actor Banky W.

Whitemoney also revealed he would drop two new songs on Friday, September 23.

Source: Legit.ng