On Friday, October 7, President Muhammadu Buhari presented an N20.51 trillion budget for 2023 to the National Assembly.

The president while making his presentation advocated for the removal of subsidy on the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as fuel.

Channels Television reports that the president, the present regime of subsidy is not sustainable, especially considering the current economic realities on the ground.

He further stated that as a country, Nigeria needs to tackle issues by taking into consideration the need to provide social amenities for the people.

His words:

“Petrol subsidy has been a recurring and controversial public policy issue in our country since the early eighties.

“However, its current fiscal impact has clearly shown that the policy is unsustainable. As a country, we must now confront this issue taking cognizance of the need to provide safety nets to cushion the attendant effects on some segments of society.”

Working with Nigeria's limited resources to achieve development

He also stated that Nigeria and the Federal Government in particular must focus on the efficiency of utilization of the nation's limited resources as it seeks to grow revenues.

He said:

“Critical steps we are taking include immediate implementation of additional measures towards reducing the cost of governance and the discontinuation of fuel subsidy in 2023 as announced earlier.”

He added that adequate provisions have been made to alleviate some of the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on citizens.

His words:

“We are however mindful of the fact that reducing government spending too drastically can be socially destabilizing, and so will continue to implement programmes to support the more vulnerable segments of society."

