The Federal Government has been urged to scrap the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The call for the scrapping of the commission was made by some youths in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo state

According to the youths, the operatives of the EFCC have consistently arrested some of them illegally after accusing them of being yahoo boys

Some youths have taken to the streets of Ibadan, Oyo state to call for the scrapping of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The youths on Thursday, October 7, were at the entrance of the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi in Ibadan.

They expressed their displeasure over the activities of the EFCC in the state against youths, especially in Ibadan.

Youths in Ibadan have called for the scrapping of EFCC. Photo: The Nation

Source: Facebook

Arriving at the secretariat, the youths alleged that operatives of the anti-graft agencies have consistently assaulted youths in the city.

Also, singing songs of solidarity, the youths who carried various placards were in a convoy of over 20 vehicles moved around the streets of Ibadan causing gridlock along Bodija, Parliament Road and Total Garden roads among other areas in the axis.

The Nation reports that the protest by youths in Ibadan also made some visitors and motorists in the city stranded for several hours.

Speaking on the issue, one of the protesters, who identified himself as Samuel said they are agitating against indiscriminate arrest by the EFCC.

Samuel alleged that the operatives of the commission on several occasions have arrested youths in Ibadan illegally and accused them of committing fraud or being 'Yahoo boys'.

His words:

“We are not asking them not to do their job but they should do it according to the law. They burst people, collect their phones and search it through. What kind of thing is that?”

Source: Legit.ng