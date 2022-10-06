Operation Hadin Kai in Borno state and its environs by the Nigerian military is making progress by the day

Troops have continued to take the battle to Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province enclaves in order to completely neutralize them

With the latest coordinated operations by the gallant troops, 24 terrorists were eliminated while 42 logistics suppliers were arrested

DHQ - Following coordinated operations of the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the northeast, 24 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have been killed while 42 logistics suppliers were arrested.

This was disclosed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami on Thursday, October 6 at a press briefing attended by Legit.ng.

Major General Musa Danmadami addressing journalists at the briefing. Photo credit: @DefenceInfo

Source: Twitter

According to Major General Danmadami, the troops conducted operational activities in villages, mountains, town and cities between Thursday, September 22 to Tuesday, 4 troops.

He said they conducted ambushes, clearance operations, fighting patrols and cordon and search as well as other operations at different locations in Biu, Damboa, kaga, Kukawa and Gubio local government area all in Borno state.

His words:

“During the operations, troops arrested 29 Boko Haram Terrorist/ISWAP logistic suppliers.

“Item recovered from the Boko Haram include; 50 big bags of dry fish, 2 big sacks of fried meat, 55 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit, 1 big bag of coal, 13 bags of breads, 1 bag of salt, 1 bag of beans, 5 cartons of detergent, 3 packs of batteries, 50 leathers of mosquito coil, 10 mobile phones, 4 vehicles, 1 bicycle and the a total sum of N2,479,740.00 as well as other sundry items.

“Equally, between 26 September and 3 October 2022, troops arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province ammo technician at Gorom village in Monguno local government area of Borno state, with 300 empty cases of ammo suspected to be used for fabricating 7.62mm specials while 6 suspected Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province informant and collaborators including a foreigner were arrested at different locations.

“Furthermore, troops also rescued 2 Chibok girls by name, Yana Pogu and Rejoice Senki on serial 19 and 70 of the abducted Chibok girls lists with their children at Bula Davo village in Bama local government area and Kawur village in Konduga local government area of Borno state with 12 others abductees.”

He further said, troops within the period in focus, recovered 6 AK47 rifles, 14 AK47 magazines, 1 HK gun, 1 G3 rifle, 112 rounds of 7.62mm special, 285 rustled cattle and 8 gallons of Premium Motor Spirit.

He added:

“Troops also neutralized 19 terrorists, arrested 42 suspected terrorist logistics suppliers, rescued 3 civilians while a total of 418 suspected Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP terrorists, who claimed to have lost interest in the ideology of Boko Haram terrorists surrendered to own troops at different locations with their families comprised of 44 adults males, 135 adult females and 239 children.

“All recovered items, and arrested Boko Haram terrorist criminals were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered Boko Haram terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action.

“Furthermore, between 23 and 28 September 2022, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai carried out air interdiction operation at identified terrorists enclaves at Kolaram and Bukar Meram both in the southern Lake Chad region of Borno state.

“The air strikes resulted in the neutralization of several terrorists with several of their structures destroyed.”

