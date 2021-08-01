Media personality Daddy Freeze recently hosted an Instagram live session with flamboyant big boy, Mompha

A portion of the interview which has caused a stir on social media captured the moment Mompha ascribed Hushpuppi’s stubbornness to his troubles

Mompha’s statement stirred mixed reactions from netizens with some people urging him to thread with caution because of his equally flamboyant lifestyle

Media personality Daddy Freeze in a recent Instagram live session attempted to clear his name as social media users continue to drag him into the ongoing Hushpuppi saga due to the past he shares with him.

Freeze explained that he never had anything to do with Hushpuppi other than an interview which he had with him years ago when he was in Dubai on a work trip.

Mompha talks about Hushpuppi in interview with Daddy Freeze. Photo: @mompha/@hushpuppi/@daddyfreeze

However, a portion of the live session which caught the attention of many captured the moment he was joined by popular bureau de change operator, Mompha.

The businessman who has equally been dragged into Hushpuppi’s saga opened up on how people continue to mention him as a person of interest and how the FBI is coming for him next.

Speaking about Hushpuppi’s issue, Mompha noted that his downfall was majorly a result of his stubbornness and unwillingness to listen.

According to Mompha, anyone who has attained a position of power cannot escape going through challenges. He, however, added that in such situations such a person must know when to keep a low profile.

Watch the clip below:

Watch the full interview here.

Social media users react to Mompha's position

As expected, Mompha's take on the matter stirred different reactions from members of the online community.

Read what some of them had to say below:

taiwosinatra said:

"Mompha wey dey Lowkey jeje. Freeze wan put limelight on him again. This is not the time for interviews. Some people no just get sense."

matino____ said:

"Hush didn’t learn , and boys should learn from his situation. Don’t flaunt what you can’t defend."

beautyfulnma said:

"This one won't keep quiet.. until Dem come carry u again."

tukooldegreat said:

"This interview is so so unnecessary."

callmedamy said:

"Too much flaunting na put am for trouble."

US Court reveals when Hushpuppi will be sentenced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hushpuppi will be sentenced in October, the US has stated.

The United States attorney’s office at the central district of California also confirmed FBI was directed to arrest Abba Kyari.

Kyari, a senior police officer in Nigeria was said to have collected money from Hushpuppi to help arrest a co-fraudster.

