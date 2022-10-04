A serious allegation has been made against Meta Platforms Incorporated, the owners of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, by the federal government

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court, the government claimed that the organisation showed some unapproved adverts to the Nigeria audience

The government said the action has made it incur some great loss and is, therefore, seeking N30bn as a penalty

Abuja - The Nigerian government on Tuesday, October 4, filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Incorporated at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

This happened after the owners of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp showed unapproved advertisements to the Nigerian audience, The Cable reports.

The federal government said Meta's action has led to loss in Nigeria's revenue (Photo: @Mbuhari, March Zuckerberg)

Source: Facebook

The suit which also mentioned Meta’s agent, AT3 Resources Limited, as one of the defendants was filed by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON)

ARCON stated “that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without ensuring same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria”.

Meta's action has caused losses for FG - ARCON

According to the agency, this act by the foreign organisation has caused a “loss of revenue to the federal government”.

It is, therefore, seeking N30 billion as a penalty for Meta Incorporated's alleged violation of the government's advertising law.

Part of the suit seen by Punch read:

“ARCON is seeking N30b in sanction for the violation of the advertising laws and for loss of revenue as a result of Meta Incorporated’s continued exposure of unapproved adverts on its platforms.

“ARCON reiterates that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising on Nigeria’s advertising space.

“ARCON further states that it is not regulating the online media space but rather advertising and marketing communications on the online platforms in line with its establishment Act.”

