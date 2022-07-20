Another company has claimed that Facebook's rebranding destroyed its business and left its business stranded

MetaX LLC accused the social media company of encroaching into its business space and confusing its clients with the name

Facebook's parent company said the two firms do not provide the same business or services while MetaX is asking that the social media ceases to operate as Meta

Meta Platforms which was formerly known as Facebook has been accused of destroying the business of another firm when it rebranded.

The company known as MetaX LLC sued Meta Platforms for trademark infringement, saying it does business openly as Meta and has been operating in the virtual and AR tech space for many years before Mark Zuckerberg changed his company’s name.

Another company accuses Facebook of name appropriation Credit: SOPA Images / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Stop parading as us

The social media company changed its corporate name in October last year to Meta which it says is a strategic shift in focus from just a social media company to a futuristic, immersive form of the internet-powered Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality tech known as the metaverse. The company’s stock started trading as META FB in June.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

CNN reports that the social media giant’s step allegedly destroyed the smaller firm’s business, the allegations by the company says in a suit it filed in the Southern District Court of New York on Tuesday. July 19, 2022, saying the smaller Meta does not stand any chance against Facebook’s Meta.

MetaX is pursuing an injunction, ordering the social media company’s parent company to cease the use of the Meta name alongside the products, services or activities in relation to virtual augmented or extended reality.

Facebook disagrees with MetaX

There were no responses from Facebook.

MetaX was founded in 2010 and creates immersive installations and activations containing AR and VR, visuals, sound and other techs at events like Coachella, like what Facebook’s Meta is trying to do to promote its new direction.

MetaX states that during negotiations with Facebook before it transitioned to Meta, Facebook said the two firms provide different goods and services and called itself a social tech company.

Russia fights back, blocks access to Facebook, warns others against 'censoring'

Legit.ng reported that regulators of media in Russia said on Friday, March 4 that it will cut off access to the social media site, Facebook in the country as it seeks to intensify its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

According to the media watch-dog, Facebook has flouted federal law by denying access to accounts of several state-controlled media organisations, a translated version of a statement said, according to CNBC.

The action marks further crackdown from Russia against Facebook.

Source: Legit.ng