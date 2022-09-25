A Lagos landlord and businessman, Daniel Okereke, whose house in the Maryland area of the city was flooded, resulting in loss of properties has revealed the magnitude of his it.

According to Punch Newspaper, Okereke said that flood has always been part of the area in which he lived. He added that this happens whenever the government failed to dredge the close by canal.

There is actually no incident that is out of place. Where I live in Mende, Maryland, from time to time, when it rains very heavily, we have this surge because we have a canal of about 150 metres from my residence and other residencies around and so on. So, when it rains very heavily, if the government does not dredge the canal, water will start returning from the canal instead of flowing through, which devastates us.

Going further, he added that he has lost exotic cars in the flood.

As I speak with you, I have lost at least five cars in this residence of mine but because it is my baby project, it’s very dear to me and more important than any other property I own or will ever own. I have been here since 2008 and whenever this surge comes, it flows from the canal and floods our homes and all that. It floods the streets and in some cases, the home.

As I speak to you now, in order not to sound immodest, I have lost at least five cars and when I talk about cars here, I’m talking of cars like G-Wagon. I have lost a G-Wagon here, I have lost a Bentley here, I have lost a Chrysler, a Prado jeep, Range Rover Jeep, Escalade Truck and even an E-Class.

