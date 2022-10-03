Ginikanwa Izuoba, a resident of the Enugu-Otu in the Aguleri area of Anambra state, has met an untimely death when a flood attack his home

The flood, according to NEMA, has also displaced about 700 thousand persons in the state and they have been confined to IDPs camps across the state

According to Thickman Tanimu, Ogbaru LGA recorded the highest number of victims, with Anambra East and West LGAs taking after it.

Awka, Anambra - The national emergency management agency (NEMA) has confirmed the death of one person in Enugu-Otu, Aguleri of Anambra state.

This was disclosed to journalists on Monday, October 3, by Thickman Tanimu, the acting Anambra state coordinator of NEMA, The Nation reported.

Building collapse kills 1 as flood displaces 651,053 in Anambra

Source: Twitter

How many local governments in Anambra are affected with flood disaster?

The deceased was identified as Ginikanwa Izuoba, who passed away after a sudden collapse of his apartment that was invaded by the flood.

According to Tanimu, no less than 651,053 persons became homeless by the disaster in six local government areas in the state.

The senior official added that Ogbaru LGA recorded the highest number of victims, with Anambra East and West LGAs taking after it.

What has Anambra government done to stop flood disaster?

“NEMA, accompanied by officials of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, visited Umueze-Anam, Mkpunando, Igbedo, Inoma and Ifite-Ogwari all in Anambra East and Anyamelum Council Areas,” he said.

He extended appreciation to Anambra SEMA for taking proactive measures to reduce the impact of the disaster.

According to Tanimu, the measures SEMA has taken included identifying 13 internally displaced person camps, recruitment of camp managers and support staff and activating health workers for camp people.

“The camps so far activated include the Ifite-Ogwari and Igbakwu Health Centres,” he added.

