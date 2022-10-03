The chairman of Autonation Motors, billionaire Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia is the owner of the 13.4 million Tramadol pills warehoused in a mansion at Victoria Garden City, in Lekki Lagos.

The NDLEA made the revelation Monday following the drug bust in the highbrow Lekki estate, PM News reports.

According to the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babfemi, the seized tramadol is worth N8.86billion.

Giving his report on the arrest, Babafemi said:

"Following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Friday 30th September stormed the Plot A45 Road 2 home of the 52-year-old billionaire drug kingpin.

"A search of the expansive mansion led to the discovery of 443 cartons of Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg, which contains 13, 451, 466 pills of the drug while some cartons were already burnt in a fire incident in the house same day.

"Before his arrest, Ugochukwu who hails from Ihiala local government area of Anambra state has been on the Agency’s watch list as one of those behind the tramadol drug cartel in Nigeria.

"Preliminary investigation shows that he has about six mansions within the VGC, one of which he uses to warehouse the tramadol consignment, while he lives in the one at Plot Z-130 Road 67 and another as his office.

"Five exotic vehicles have also been located in two of his mansions, out of which two SUVs including a bullet jeep have been successfully removed to the Agency’s facility."

Source: Legit.ng