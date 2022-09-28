Operatives of Nigeria's secret police have closed in on a solider who specialises in supplying guns to kidnappers in Abuja

The State Security Service successfully nabbed the erring soldier with collaboration from members of the local vigilante group in Dankogi Park, Zuba area

According to security sources, the soldier usually hires his guns for N300,000 to these kidnappers who hunt their victims in Abuja and its environs

The State Security Service has arrested a soldier attached to the Muhammadu Buhari cantonment in Tungan-Maje area of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city for allegedly supplying guns to kidnappers in the Federal Capital Territory.

Daily Trust reports that the secret police revealed that the soldier whose name was withheld allegedly hires and sells guns to the kidnappers who operate in Abuja.

The SSS has closed in on a soldier who specialises in supplying guns for N300,000 to kidnappers in Abuja. Photo: Emeka Amadi

Source: Facebook

Sources within the SSS confirmed that the soldier's arrest followed joint operations between some operatives of the secret police and members of the vigilante group in Dankogi Park, Zuba area.

The source noted that the soldier was arrested last week as the leadership of the secret police in Gwagwalada area of the FCT had sought the assistance of the local office following a series of previous arms allegations against him.

According to the source, the soldier in his first deal had hired out a gun for a kidnap operation for N300,000.

Details of the soldier's investigation and arrest

Investigation on the soldier began after some kidnapped in the SSS custody made revealed his role in their activities.

The source added:

“Then in the second instance, they contacted him for another deal and he demanded N200,000 which the kidnappers allegedly paid, but he failed to produce the gun.’’

“So they contacted him for another deal to supply them with AK-47s to buy at the cost of N3 million.

“We went to the agreed site on the delivery day here in Zuba, and took position. He arrived at the scene in his car to present the arm, and that was the time we came out and caught him with the gun well wrapped.’’

Recoveries made from the soldier

Following this, some of the items recovered from the soldier include an AK-47, a fully loaded magazine with 30 rounds of ammunition which was found inside one of the safe compartments of the soldier's car.

The source said:

“We drove him to our office where a document was signed with the DSS and handed him over to them."

Some officers from the Nigerian Army Headquarters in Abuja later met with vigilantes in their Zuba office where they took statements on how the operation against the soldier was successfully carried out.

