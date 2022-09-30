Nigerians across the world will celebrate 62 years of independence from Britain on Saturday, October 1

The federal government has lined up several activities to celebrate the country's independence anniversary

Most of the key activities lined up will be held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja which is the country's seat of power

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians prepare to celebrate the country's 62nd independence anniversary on Saturday, October 1, there are several activities lined up the federal government to celebrate the milestone.

The federal government had said celebrating Nigeria's independence anniversary is a reminder that in spite of the challenges faced, Nigerians have remained resilient and committed to the unity of the country.

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed had announced that the federal government will organise all the activities. Photo credit: FMIC

The government also reiterated its commitment to promoting the unity, security and stability of Nigeria.

Activities lined up for the anniversary celebration include

1. A church service on Sunday, September 25 at the National Christian Centre, Central Business District, Abuja at 3:00pm

2. A public lecture focused on national unity on Thursday, September 29, at the State House Conference Hall at 10am

3. On Friday, September 30, there will be a special Juma’at prayer at the National Mosque, Central Business District, Abuja

4. On Saturday, October 1, there will be a presidential broadcast at 7 am.

5. On Saturday, October 1, there will be a military parade at Eagle Square, Central Business District, Abuja, starting at 10am

6. On Saturday, October 1, aerial displays by Nigerian Air Force aircraft in Abuja

7. Award of national honours on Tuesday, October 11

