Following Peter Obi's statement in which he declared that he does not think God would make him lose the 2023 presidential election, Nigerians on social media have hailed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

According to many social media users, Nigeria can not afford to lose the leadership of Peter Obi as the president of the country come 2023.

Recall that during an interview on Arise TV, obi had declared:

"I don't think God will allow me to loose, because of the pain and suffering of Nigerians"

Peter Obi reveals why God will not let him lose 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

In reaction, many Nigerian on social media said:

Joseph Edokwe

"When an honest man speaks, we all do know and in anticipation of you winning this election. And I'll be proud with my face & shoulder up high to be a Nigerian. A fresh of breath air and a blessing to this frail Nation. My vote and my entire family's votes are yours my president."

Fidelis Caleb

"A winning Peter Obi is a winning Nigeria, a winning Nigeria is a winning Africa, a winning Africa is a winning World. Thank you."

Haruna James

"Peter Obi is too good not to be voted if we really want to move forward as Nigerians. His impeccable knowledge of economics, his tenacity and courage, his Solomonic wisdom, his competency, his humility, his passion, his antecedence, his Nigerian spirit, and his moral upbringing make him fit for this job. Let me see those who agree with me."

Bugii

"Mr Peter OBI has said it God will not allow him to lose because he wants the Nigerian people out of Poverty. Peter OBI is our Moses to lead us to the promise land."

Oluleye Adewuyi

"If you hear everything this man said and you are still contemplating on whether to vote for him or not then you need to check your life. The passion in his voice say it all. God will see you through this one. This will be a win for all the people that have lost hope and aspirations in Nigeria."

Chumah I. Onyia

"Nobody gets bored listening to this "God's Gift" to Nigeria, Mr Peter Obi. Observe his honesty, Sincerity, Consistency and Divine Presence on every private or public appearance. May God protect and bless Mr Peter Obi with sound health for the big job ahead."

Obi alex

"If we miss out on Peter come 2023, it's our loss, not his. Peter is a billionaire, he's going into this for the youth and betterment of Nigeria, I can't say the same for the other candidates who will want to recoup all they've spent to get into office."

Bad news for Peter Obi as Emeka Ihedioha releases prediction on Atiku, southeast

Meanwhile, Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo, on Tuesday, September 27, described those working for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as saboteurs.

In a trending video, Ihedioha warned his kinsmen and supporters of the dangers involved in endorsing Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In fact, Ihedioha told his loyalists during an event in the state that those throwing their weight behind the former Anambra governor are risking their lives.

Source: Legit.ng