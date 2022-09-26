The news of the arrest of a suspected Abuja kidnapper stirred reactions and conversations on social media

Following Paul Okoye's reaction, actor Ime Bishop aka Okon Lagos noted that people who collect money from rich men without clear sources are enablers

Filmmaker Frank Ufomade knocked the movie star and called him out over how big men pay hefty sums just to listen to him make jokes

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy of the P-Square music group, joined many voices to react, following the report of the arrest of a suspected kidnap kingpin named ‘Lyon’ in Abuja.

Popular actor Ime Bishop aka Okon Lagos agreed with Rudeboy and added that those who enjoy money and lavish gifts from people without a clear source of income should be given equal treatment with the culprit as accomplices.

Frank Ufomadu comes for Okon Lagos

Filmmaker Frank Ufomadu found Okon's statement hypocritical and tackled the actor by calling him out for charging as high as N5m and N10m for tables just to make people laugh.

He asked the comic actor if he has ever verified the source of the people who pay for the tables without thinking twice as they only care about the money involved.

Ufomadu then told Okon that both he and Rudeboy have no right to call out girls who date criminals like Lyon without thinking of their sources of income.

Okon replies Frank Ufomadu

In a reply to him, Okon questioned Frank's true means of livelihood which he uses his degree as a London-trained filmmaker to cover.

He continued by pointing out that his profession has been opened to everyone and sarcastically urged Ufomadu to keep aiding crime until his time to get caught come up.

According to the actor, the only embarrassing thing is that Ufomadu would be described as a movie producer.

See the heated exchange below:

Nigerians react to the exchange

daddyfreeze:

"They all have points.. Make God give all of us wisdom."

like____felicity:

"Why always the ladies, the guy took pictures with policemen, celebrities and APC members. Why didn’t they ask him what he does for a living??"

charleskolz:

"Someone is seriously Pained about VIP Tables…."

mseroticaa:

"If you live in a glass house. Don't throw stones."

___treezy23:

"Okon typed a whole lot of nothing , I’m with frank."

tinafash:

"Are you minding dem,always quick to find a way to drag the ladies into any negative doing forgetting the guy was also spending on his male friends tooo!!!"

Lyon weeps in police custody after arrest

Video footage of John Lyon, an alleged kidnapper weeping like a child in police custody, trended online.

In the video, the suspect, popularly known as “Lion White”, was shirtless, putting on only boxers.

Without both hands chained, Lyon pleaded for mercy, saying he was only involved in kidnap operation twice.

Source: Legit.ng