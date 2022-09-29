A talented plus-size lady has recently got netizens gushing over her after she shared a video dancing

Ashala Sorrell showed her confidence as she choreographed a song in a synchronised manner that has delighted many

While some social media users admired her for showing confidence and beauty, others extolled her talent

A talented plus-size lady named Ashala Sorrell has shown her confidence as she choreographed a song in a synchronised manner in two videos pieced together.

Many people have gone viral with their moves owing to their impressive dance videos in which they displayed confidence.

Sorrell proved that plus-size people could dance with intense energy and maintain balance while challenging stereotypes surrounding them.

Photos of Ashala Sorrell. Credit: ashala_sorrell.

Source: UGC

In the clip on her Instagram account, she sported colourful outfits as she confidently showed off her dancing prowess. Sorrell proved that size does not matter when busting a move with flex and style.

The super plus-size lady has several videos giving her visibility on her active Instagram account, but her recent video has received compliments from netizens who find her moves enthralling.

Watch the video here and read some of the comments below:

Source: YEN.com.gh