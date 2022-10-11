A bride is currently trending on social media after she rocked nine beautiful looks for her wedding

A compilation done by @ms_asoebi shows the fashionista bride in different looks, from her introduction to her white wedding

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the looks

Weddings are one of the most important days in the lives of some women. And when it is a fashion lover, best believe things will be extra.

For Esther Henry, a bride whose Instagram bio describes her as a fashion enthusiast and a perfectionist, it came as no surprise that her personality was reflected in her dress choices - or how many.

The photos show the bride in different ensembles. Credit: @ms_asoebi

Source: Instagram

In the post compiled by @ms_asoebi, Esther sported nine different looks, which she rocked for all her ceremonies, from her introduction down to her afterparty wedding look.

The photos show Esther in a purple dress first before we see her rocking three looks for her traditional ceremony, including her robe.

Then we see her in prewedding looks, the main look and then the afterparty look.

Check them out below:

Social media users react to bride's 9 looks

iamkizaj:

"Omo the amount of money in this post …"

baybie___beejay:

"This is my kind of bride ooooo too much is my name abeg I love."

omacita_:

"I’m glad they were all hits. Beautiful memories."

ms_tsalachjenny:

"She slayed in all."

mhyss_b:

"Extra bride...love ittttt"

i_am_sylviaa:

"Seeing these pictures, I decided to check her page and noticed she described herself as a perfectionist. She didn’t lie abeg! She came correct and looked perfect in all outfits. Congrats @xster_chanel."

Source: Legit.ng