A brilliant lady, Maria Aretha James, has joined the list of persons with doctoral degrees after she earned her PhD in Occupational Therapy.

The 24-year-old earned her doctorate from Towson University, where she also received the programme's ''Leadership and Advocacy'' award.

Making history with the academic milestone

The Antigua and Barbuda native was one of only two Black doctoral students in her class of 20 persons, said REAL News.

Making her family proud

James' family is still basking in the glow of her sterling achievement at the prestigious university. Her relatives are not surprised by her accomplishment at an early age because she has always been a brilliant woman.

Before pursuing her doctoral degree, James received her bachelor's degree in Health Sciences from Oakwood University in Alabama.

The newly minted doctor's thesis focused on ''culturally responsive care for adolescents with complex trauma''.

Congrats, dear!

