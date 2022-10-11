A pretty lady who has been living with a disability has proudly shown off her incredible dance moves

In a video that was shared on TikTok, the lady danced so beautifully and netizens were in awe

Reacting to the viral video, social media users penned down sweet messages to the physically challenged dancer

A video making the rounds online shows a young lady dancing proudly for netizens on TikTok.

The beautiful physically challenged girl who rocked a red gown danced sweetly and social media users gushed over her.

Disabled lady whines her waist Photo Credit: @patty_dump / TikTok

Source: UGC

The pretty lady whined her waists and danced in line with a song beat which played in the background.

Disabled dancer receives accolades

Reacting to the video, many netizens showered praises on the young girl over her dance skills while others gushed over her beauty

@poyskiee12 said:

"You look so fine na idol auh."

@lando5845 stated:

"Wow. Natural beauty."

@jenniferprearson noted:

"Do not let anyone dull your shine. U go girl. U rock always."

@derrek_454 commented:

"U gotta teach me these dance steps cause u can't be d only one dancing while I ain't."

@totteham66 added:

"Dance great girl with high spirits. Don't listen to what they have to say. It's obviously mean statements. Enjoy girl. Ur dance moves badda."

Watch the video below:

