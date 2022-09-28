As part of its measures to keep Edo safe, the state government has declared a 24-hour curfew in some areas

The curfew, as explained by the state's SSG, Osarodion Ogie, will start from 12am Thursday, September 29 to 12am Friday, September 30

To avoid putting themselves in harm's way, residents in the affected areas are advised to stay indoors

Benin City, Edo state - The Edo state government has declared a 24-hour curfew in the Obazagbon to Ogheghe areas of the Irhirhi-Arogba-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road.

The curfew will start from 12am Thursday, September 29 to 12am Friday, September 30.

The Edo government has declared a 24-hour curfew in some listed areas in the state. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that this was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, on Wednesday, September 28,

Edo: Why the curfew was declared

Ogie explained that the curfew is to make way for a security exercise to be carried out by the government in the affected areas.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay indoors during the curfew.

They are specifically "to steer clear of the Obazagbon to Ogheghe axis of the road, so as not to endanger themselves."

“Residents in the area are advised to stay indoors as the government embarks on the security exercise," the statement added.

Edo curfew: List of affected areas

From Obazagbon Junction to Ogheghe Junction on the Irhirhi-Arogba-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road and environs;

From Ogheghe Junction on the Irhirhi Road up to Ogba River and environs;

Road connecting Okoroma Junction on the Irhirhi Road to Amagba and environs;

From Amagba Junction to Ogba River on the Ogheghe-Obagie Road (link to Sapele Road) and environs

Motorists and pedestrians were also advised to use alternative routes.

“Anyone found loitering in the area during the curfew will be arrested. To be forewarned is to be forearmed," Ogie stated.

